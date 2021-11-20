Level Four Financial LLC Sells 219 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Level Four Financial LLC cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,041 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $35,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $42,000. 66.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of COST opened at $533.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $476.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $434.37. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $535.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.84 billion, a PE ratio of 47.36, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.23.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.