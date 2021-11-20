Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Lexington Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lexington Realty Trust.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.16). Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 65.94% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $83.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

LXP stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,546,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Lexington Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $15.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 54.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

