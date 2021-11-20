Liberum Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for Royal Mail (LON:RMG)

Royal Mail (LON:RMG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 560 ($7.32) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.92) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Royal Mail to GBX 804 ($10.50) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Mail currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 659.45 ($8.62).

LON:RMG opened at GBX 498.50 ($6.51) on Thursday. Royal Mail has a fifty-two week low of GBX 283.40 ($3.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 613.80 ($8.02). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.99 billion and a PE ratio of 8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 453.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 924.78.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

