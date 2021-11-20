LikeCoin (LIKE) Trading Down 9% This Week

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. During the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LikeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0392 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LikeCoin has a total market cap of $40.15 million and $57,456.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00047497 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.22 or 0.00221220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.28 or 0.00089140 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00006801 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00011302 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LIKE is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,066,514,334 coins and its circulating supply is 1,025,501,899 coins. The official website for LikeCoin is like.co . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

