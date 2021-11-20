Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $87.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) to announce sales of $87.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $83.66 million and the highest estimate coming in at $91.10 million. Lincoln Educational Services reported sales of $81.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full-year sales of $334.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $331.18 million to $338.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $352.81 million, with estimates ranging from $346.13 million to $359.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lincoln Educational Services.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $89.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LINC. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

LINC stock opened at $7.15 on Friday. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $8.20. The firm has a market cap of $193.06 million, a P/E ratio of 4.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.86 and its 200-day moving average is $7.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In other news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.29 per share, with a total value of $102,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James J. Burke, Jr. sold 39,391 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $284,403.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 309.8% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,020,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,939,000 after acquiring an additional 771,448 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,909,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 1,912.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 248,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 235,756 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,118,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 45.1% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 337,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.

