LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Stock Holdings Lessened by Three Peaks Capital Management LLC

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,572 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the quarter. LKQ makes up 1.3% of Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LKQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LKQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in LKQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in LKQ by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on LKQ shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.83.

Shares of LKQ opened at $58.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.33 and its 200-day moving average is $51.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $34.11 and a 12-month high of $60.05.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.07%.

LKQ declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $91,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.