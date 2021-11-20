Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target Raised to C$105.00 at ATB Capital

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its target price raised by ATB Capital from C$103.00 to C$105.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.14% from the company’s previous close.

L has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$112.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$84.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Desjardins upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$91.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$106.00 to C$108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$103.50.

Loblaw Companies stock opened at C$98.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.12. Loblaw Companies has a 12 month low of C$60.86 and a 12 month high of C$99.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$91.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$82.59. The firm has a market cap of C$33.13 billion and a PE ratio of 25.04.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

