LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Barclays

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $24.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on LogicBio Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGC opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.29. The company has a market cap of $96.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.01. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $9.74.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). LogicBio Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 964.74% and a negative return on equity of 70.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that LogicBio Therapeutics will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in LogicBio Therapeutics by 41.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 8,417 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in LogicBio Therapeutics by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 46,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 30,288 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 48.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LogicBio Therapeutics

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of genome editing technology platform. It focuses on the commercialization of GeneRide, which enables the site-specific integration of a therapeutic transgene without nucleases or exogenous promoters by harnessing the native process of homologous recombination.

