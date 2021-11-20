LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) PT Lowered to $16.00

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) had its price objective lowered by JMP Securities from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.80.

NASDAQ LOGC opened at $2.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.01. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $9.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). LogicBio Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.79% and a negative net margin of 964.74%. On average, equities research analysts expect that LogicBio Therapeutics will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in LogicBio Therapeutics by 99.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 8,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.89% of the company’s stock.

LogicBio Therapeutics Company Profile

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of genome editing technology platform. It focuses on the commercialization of GeneRide, which enables the site-specific integration of a therapeutic transgene without nucleases or exogenous promoters by harnessing the native process of homologous recombination.

