LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 25th

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LondonMetric Property stock opened at GBX 275.40 ($3.60) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £2.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.66. LondonMetric Property has a 1-year low of GBX 204.80 ($2.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 276.80 ($3.62). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 255.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 409.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.50.

In other news, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.23), for a total value of £39,520 ($51,633.13).

LMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.72) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Thursday. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.33) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 270 ($3.53) target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 266.43 ($3.48).

About LondonMetric Property

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

