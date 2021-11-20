Loop Capital Initiates Coverage on Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Analysts at Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AZPN. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.25.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $154.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Aspen Technology has a twelve month low of $122.29 and a twelve month high of $169.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.47. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.35.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 47.03% and a net margin of 44.70%. The firm had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Aspen Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Technology will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 123.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Aspen Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 27.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

