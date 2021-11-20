Lotus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTUS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Lotus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTUS) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the October 14th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LTUS opened at $0.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03. Lotus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.22.

Lotus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lotus Pharmaceuticals, Inc manufactures and distributes pharmaceutical products in the People’s Republic of China. Its products are prescription medicines, including valsartan, used to reduce hypertension and high blood pressure; brimonidine tartrate, used to constrict adrenaline receptors; levofloxacin lactate, an intravenous anti-bacterial drug; and nicergoline, an anti-dementia drug.

