Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 233.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,543,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,737,000 after buying an additional 1,080,935 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1,357.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,258,000 after buying an additional 950,247 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 13,049.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 512,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,483,000 after buying an additional 508,260 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,524,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,012,000 after buying an additional 389,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.89, for a total value of $14,090,685.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total transaction of $97,363.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,319 shares of company stock worth $29,033,769 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $230.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.40. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $159.79 and a one year high of $230.70.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.44 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.00.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

