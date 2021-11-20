Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total value of $7,871,134.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total value of $1,200,064.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,392 shares of company stock worth $17,617,203 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.78.

Shares of CTAS opened at $446.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.48. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $314.62 and a 12 month high of $449.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $415.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $389.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 35.95%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

