Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 700 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 140.5% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Truist Financial during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in Truist Financial during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $4,143,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $258,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 224,718 shares of company stock worth $13,933,876. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.07.

NYSE:TFC opened at $60.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.46. The company has a market cap of $80.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $45.44 and a 52-week high of $65.42.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

