Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $3,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 32,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.18, for a total transaction of $485,597.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.12, for a total transaction of $2,671,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,705,116.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,488 shares of company stock worth $10,375,864. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $215.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.61. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.75 and a 52 week high of $222.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.96.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 65.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

WSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $199.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.13.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

