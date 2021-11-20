Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,900 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $4,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 67.0% during the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 593 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $81.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $66.19 and a 52-week high of $82.84. The company has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

In related news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $201,202.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTSH shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Societe Generale raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.79.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

