Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Given New $284.00 Price Target at Truist

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price objective upped by Truist from $217.00 to $284.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Truist’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LOW. OTR Global downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.00.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $249.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $172.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $220.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $148.89 and a 52-week high of $255.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 39,481 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,422 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

