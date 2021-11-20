Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Raised to $285.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $235.00 to $285.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Lowe’s Companies to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $247.00.

LOW opened at $249.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $148.89 and a 12 month high of $255.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,899,139 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,205,116,000 after purchasing an additional 203,878 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,076,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,372,562,000 after purchasing an additional 82,772 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,960,831 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,209,213,000 after acquiring an additional 290,139 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,033,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,079,252 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $985,222,000 after acquiring an additional 116,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

