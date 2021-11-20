LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) by 110.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,176 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vascular Biogenics were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vascular Biogenics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.10.

NASDAQ:VBLT opened at $2.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.26. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $3.17.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,546.69% and a negative return on equity of 69.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

