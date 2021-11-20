LPL Financial LLC Has $251,000 Stock Position in TrimTabs All Cap International Free Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAI)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in TrimTabs All Cap International Free Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAI) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 686 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in TrimTabs All Cap International Free Cash-Flow ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTAI. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TrimTabs All Cap International Free Cash-Flow ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $681,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of TrimTabs All Cap International Free Cash-Flow ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $900,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TrimTabs All Cap International Free Cash-Flow ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $320,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TrimTabs All Cap International Free Cash-Flow ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,440,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TrimTabs All Cap International Free Cash-Flow ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000.

TTAI opened at $37.16 on Friday. TrimTabs All Cap International Free Cash-Flow ETF has a 12-month low of $24.76 and a 12-month high of $29.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.59 and a 200-day moving average of $36.25.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for TrimTabs All Cap International Free Cash-Flow ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrimTabs All Cap International Free Cash-Flow ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.