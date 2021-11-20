LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Blueknight Energy Partners worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,799 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 22,872 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 26,169 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKEP stock opened at $3.34 on Friday. Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $4.26. The stock has a market cap of $138.67 million, a PE ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.44.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. Blueknight Energy Partners had a net margin of 62.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $30.34 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Blueknight Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 14.81%.

About Blueknight Energy Partners

BlueKnight Energy Partners LP engages in the operation of independent asphalt facilities. It provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt. The company was founded on February 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

