LPL Financial LLC Sells 1,491 Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS)

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSMS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 175.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 32,466 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $331,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 48.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 55.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 82.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $26.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.28. Invesco BulletShares has a twelve month low of $25.58 and a twelve month high of $26.64.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

