LPL Financial LLC Sells 3,600 Shares of Legato Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEGOU)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in Legato Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEGOU) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Legato Merger were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legato Merger during the 1st quarter valued at $7,158,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Legato Merger in the 1st quarter worth about $2,279,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Legato Merger during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,942,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legato Merger during the first quarter worth about $1,530,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Legato Merger in the first quarter worth approximately $1,013,000.

LEGOU stock opened at $14.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.93 and its 200 day moving average is $12.53. Legato Merger Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.96 and a 1-year high of $15.15.

Legato Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

