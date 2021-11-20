LPL Financial LLC Sells 44,839 Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 64.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,839 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 23,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. 3.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CS opened at $9.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.36. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 52-week low of $9.29 and a 52-week high of $14.95.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Credit Suisse Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.26.

Credit Suisse Group Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

