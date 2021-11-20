Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Luminar Technologies Inc. is an autonomous vehicle sensor and software company. Luminar Technologies, formerly known as Gores Metropoulos Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LAZR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 12th. R. F. Lafferty reduced their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LAZR opened at $19.17 on Tuesday. Luminar Technologies has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $47.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.93.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 94.03% and a negative net margin of 2,061.38%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 2,124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

