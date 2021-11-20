LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Piscataqua Savings Bank

Piscataqua Savings Bank cut its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,538,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,627,145,000 after acquiring an additional 423,203 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,011,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,235,588,000 after acquiring an additional 539,878 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,684,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $480,697,000 after acquiring an additional 149,248 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,066,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $418,344,000 after acquiring an additional 431,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,396,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $349,396,000 after buying an additional 237,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.25.

Shares of LYB opened at $89.40 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $80.82 and a 12-month high of $118.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.88.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 57.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 26.42%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

