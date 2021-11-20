Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 227,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,001 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Macy’s worth $5,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 165.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Macy’s by 101.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Macy’s by 217.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

M stock opened at $34.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.08. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $37.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.30.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.88. Macy’s had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.27%.

Macy’s declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 19th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

M has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Macy’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, OTR Global raised Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $40,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

