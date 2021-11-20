MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) PT Raised to C$28.50

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$27.00 to C$28.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MAG. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform overweight rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAG Silver from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.64.
Shares of MAG stock opened at $18.61 on Wednesday. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $24.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.65 and a beta of 1.12.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of MAG Silver by 883.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in MAG Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in MAG Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in MAG Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in MAG Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. 43.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MAG Silver Company Profile
MAG Silver Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project, being developed in a Joint Venture partnership with Fresnillo Plc, the Operator.
