MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) PT Raised to C$28.50

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$27.00 to C$28.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MAG. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform overweight rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAG Silver from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.64.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Shares of MAG stock opened at $18.61 on Wednesday. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $24.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.65 and a beta of 1.12.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that MAG Silver will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of MAG Silver by 883.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in MAG Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in MAG Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in MAG Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in MAG Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. 43.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project, being developed in a Joint Venture partnership with Fresnillo Plc, the Operator.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.