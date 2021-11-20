Mammoth Energy Services Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:TUSK)

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 2,751 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 6,450% compared to the average volume of 42 call options.

NASDAQ:TUSK opened at $2.49 on Friday. Mammoth Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $7.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.54.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.47). Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 38.94% and a negative return on equity of 18.87%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,369 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 611.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,750 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5,801 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 1,270.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,379 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 17,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mammoth Energy Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc engages in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Pressure Pumping, Natural Sand Proppant, Drilling, and Other. The Infrastructure segment offers construction, upgrade, maintenance and, repair services to the electrical infrastructure industry.

