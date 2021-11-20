Mammoth Energy Services Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:TUSK)

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 2,751 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 6,450% compared to the average volume of 42 call options.
NASDAQ:TUSK opened at $2.49 on Friday. Mammoth Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $7.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.54.
Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.47). Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 38.94% and a negative return on equity of 18.87%.
About Mammoth Energy Services
Mammoth Energy Services, Inc engages in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Pressure Pumping, Natural Sand Proppant, Drilling, and Other. The Infrastructure segment offers construction, upgrade, maintenance and, repair services to the electrical infrastructure industry.
