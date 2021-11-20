Man Group plc Grows Stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 31.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 538.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SMH opened at $312.20 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $199.76 and a 12-month high of $314.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $274.31 and a 200 day moving average of $261.22.

