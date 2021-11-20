Man Group plc Has $572,000 Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Man Group plc lowered its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 76.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 7.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,652,000 after purchasing an additional 43,613 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 90.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,199,000 after buying an additional 145,507 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 362.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,071,000 after buying an additional 71,076 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,533,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 39.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,473,000 after buying an additional 23,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TPL opened at $1,245.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,262.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,412.78. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1 year low of $574.99 and a 1 year high of $1,773.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.98 and a beta of 2.24.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $10.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.83 by $1.99. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 62.35% and a return on equity of 38.17%. The firm had revenue of $123.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 34.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.18%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TPL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,427.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

