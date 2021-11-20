Man Group plc Has $618,000 Stock Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 58.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. FMR LLC boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter worth approximately $564,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 74,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 72.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $41.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.12. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $59.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.