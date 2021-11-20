Man Group plc Purchases New Position in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WISH. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in ContextLogic by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the second quarter worth about $67,000. 26.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 77,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $377,948.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brett Just sold 23,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $113,702.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,559,177 shares of company stock valued at $9,436,687. Corporate insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WISH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ContextLogic from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.77.

Shares of NASDAQ WISH opened at $4.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.30. ContextLogic Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 33.67% and a negative return on equity of 91.67%. On average, analysts forecast that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

