Man Group plc Reduces Stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Man Group plc decreased its stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 87.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,676 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,175,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,883 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,403,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,451 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 553.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,594,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,924 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,559,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 11,270.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,489,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,967 shares in the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Element Solutions stock opened at $25.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.07. Element Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $26.92.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.47 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.63.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

