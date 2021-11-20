Man Group plc Sells 56,710 Shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)

Man Group plc lessened its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,710 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.14% of Selecta Biosciences worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Selecta Biosciences by 39.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 15,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $67,224.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Selecta Biosciences stock opened at $3.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.99. The company has a market cap of $374.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.01. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $5.70.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

SELB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Selecta Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.46.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

