Man Group plc Takes $689,000 Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,063 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in IDACORP by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NYSE:IDA opened at $108.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. IDACORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.30 and a fifty-two week high of $110.21.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $446.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.03 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 9.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 60.73%.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

