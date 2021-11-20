Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mandiant Inc. is a cyber defense and response company. Mandiant Inc., formerly known as FireEye Inc., is based in MILPITAS, Calif. “

Get Mandiant alerts:

MNDT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mandiant from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Mandiant in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mandiant in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mandiant in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDT traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,878,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,073,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 0.96. Mandiant has a fifty-two week low of $13.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.53.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $121.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.78 million. Mandiant had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 9.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mandiant will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mandiant news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $722,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNDT. Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mandiant in the third quarter worth about $184,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mandiant in the third quarter worth about $17,713,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Mandiant in the third quarter worth about $1,163,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Mandiant in the third quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

About Mandiant

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mandiant (MNDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mandiant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandiant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.