Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MANITEX INTERNATIONAL INC is a leading provider of engineered lifting solutions including boom trucks, cranes, rough terrain forklifts, and special mission oriented vehicles. Through their subsidiaries, they manufacture and market a comprehensive line of boom trucks and sign cranes. Their boom trucks and crane products are primarily used in industrial projects, energy exploration and infrastructure development, including roads, bridges, and commercial construction. The Manitex Liftking subsidiary, which includes the Noble forklift product line, manufactures and sells a complete line of rough terrain forklifts and special mission oriented vehicles, as well as other specialized carriers, heavy material handling transporters and steel mill equipment. “

Get Manitex International alerts:

MNTX opened at $6.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.76 million, a P/E ratio of 95.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.08 and its 200-day moving average is $7.30. Manitex International has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $9.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $50.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.80 million. Manitex International had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 0.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Manitex International will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manitex International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 395,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manitex International by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Manitex International by 1,065.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Manitex International by 100.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Manitex International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 467,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 5,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Manitex International Company Profile

Manitex International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered lifting solutions. It operates through the following operating units: Manitex, Badger, PM Group, Valla, and C&M. The firm products include cranes and machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Manitex International (MNTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Manitex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.