Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $4.65 Per Share (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Marathon Digital in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $4.65 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.90. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 57.03%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.20.

Shares of Marathon Digital stock opened at $54.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.26 and a beta of 4.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.77 and its 200 day moving average is $35.91. Marathon Digital has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $83.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 18,035 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter worth $293,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter worth $355,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $888,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

