Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $64.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.04% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Marathon Digital Holdings is a digital asset technology company which mines cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. Marathon Digital Holdings, formerly known as Marathon Patent Group Inc., is based in LAS VEGAS. “

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MARA. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on Marathon Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

Shares of NASDAQ MARA opened at $54.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.26 and a beta of 4.66. Marathon Digital has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $83.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.77 and its 200-day moving average is $35.91.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 57.03%. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Digital will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MARA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 18,035 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $355,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $888,000. Institutional investors own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marathon Digital (MARA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.