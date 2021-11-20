Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MCS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Marcus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Marcus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of MCS stock opened at $19.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $620.86 million, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Marcus has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $24.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.46.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.43. Marcus had a negative net margin of 27.24% and a negative return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $145.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.22) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marcus will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marcus news, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 28,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $575,209.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $38,700.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $352,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Marcus by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 12,084 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Marcus by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 33,948 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Marcus by 242.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 58,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 41,533 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Marcus by 345.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 194,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after buying an additional 150,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

