Mariner LLC Acquires Shares of 10,744 Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Aramark by 34.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 579,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,595,000 after purchasing an additional 149,027 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Aramark in the second quarter worth $8,446,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aramark in the second quarter worth $449,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 13.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 323,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,044,000 after acquiring an additional 37,772 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark during the second quarter worth $499,000.

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $36.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.25, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.91. Aramark has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $43.12.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%. Aramark’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ARMK shares. Barclays lowered shares of Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

