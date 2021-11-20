Mariner LLC Cuts Position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Mariner LLC trimmed its position in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,987 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Yext were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Yext by 228.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,341,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,176,000 after buying an additional 933,914 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Yext by 132.5% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 672,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,604,000 after buying an additional 383,010 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Yext by 21.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 9,708 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Yext by 111,863.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 30,203 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yext during the second quarter worth approximately $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

YEXT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Yext in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Yext from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

YEXT stock opened at $10.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 1.40. Yext, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $20.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.90.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.05 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yext, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 3,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $48,338.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard Lerman sold 26,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $320,141.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,967 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,265 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

