Mariner LLC Decreases Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Mariner LLC trimmed its position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STOR. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the second quarter valued at $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STOR opened at $33.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.87. STORE Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $37.13.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $199.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.33 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 33.24%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.59%.

In other STORE Capital news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,581 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,469.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STOR. Raymond James downgraded STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on STORE Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.90.

