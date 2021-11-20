Mariner LLC Invests $367,000 in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 189.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $22.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.95. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.25%.

NWL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

