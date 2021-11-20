Mariner LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIV. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 18,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIV opened at $20.39 on Friday. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 1 year low of $16.29 and a 1 year high of $20.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.00 and its 200-day moving average is $19.99.

