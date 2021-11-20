Mariner LLC Purchases Shares of 15,226 Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter valued at $3,628,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 194.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 191,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 126,365 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 45.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 148,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 46,148 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 161,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 32.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,809,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,358,000 after purchasing an additional 445,388 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC opened at $21.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.42. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $22.73.

