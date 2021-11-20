Mariner LLC Sells 935 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Mariner LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 7.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 128.8% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 189.8% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 4,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 2,393.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 61.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on IVZ shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In related news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $3,736,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $1,219,906.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $24.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.22. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $15.63 and a one year high of $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 26.77%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.