MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Holdings Cut by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 17.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,548 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $38,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $359.79 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $359.58 and a 1 year high of $601.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $407.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $442.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 49.22 and a beta of 0.36.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a net margin of 39.51% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $162.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 36.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $485.00 to $497.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $492.71.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total value of $366,649.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

